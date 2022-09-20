Cruzeiro x Vasco: probable scales for a game that is worth the celestial access

photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Pezzolano should climb Cruzeiro with maximum strength against Vasco

With the presence of Ronaldo Fenmeno in training this Tuesday (20/9), at Toca da Raposa II, in Belo Horizonte, Cruzeiro closed the preparation for the duel with Vasco. The teams will face each other this Wednesday (21/9), at 21h, in Mineiro, for the 31st round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. The match could mark the return of the First Division heavenly club.

For the national classic, Cruzeiro will have the return of four important pieces. Spared in the 2-0 victory over CRB, at the Rei Pel stadium, last Saturday (17/9), defender Z Ivaldo, left-back Matheus Bidu, in addition to forwards Jaj and Edu, should return to the starting lineup.

Another good news will be the guaranteed presence of Paulo Pezzolano on the side of the field against the Cariocas. The coach was acquitted by the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD), this Tuesday, for being expelled in a 2-2 draw with Grmio, for the 25th round. He ran the risk of being punished with up to six matches.

On the other hand, the absences must be on account of Joo Paulo and Waguininho. Although he returned to activity with the rest of the group after a thigh injury, the midfielder should not be linked. The striker remains outside the Uruguayan coach’s plans.

Probable Cruzeiro team

The tendency is for Pezzolano to change the team that sent the field against CRB, in the last round, and select the team with maximum strength against Vasco. Marquinhos Cipriano should give space to Matheus Bidu on the left side; Geovane Jesus should be moved to the right side in Stnio’s role, who leaves for Z Ivaldo’s entry; Jaj returns in Luvannor’s place; and Lincoln leaves the team for Edu’s input.

Therefore, Cruzeiro should play with Rafael Cabral; Z Ivaldo, Oliveira and Eduardo Brock; Geovane (Wesley Gasolina), Filipe Machado, Neto Moura and Matheus Bidu; Jaj (Luvannor), Bruno Rodrigues and Edu.

Vasco’s probable team

Vasco should go to the field with the same team that beat Nutico 4-1, in So Janurio, last Friday (16/9). Coach Jorginho kept his training in the last training sessions for the direct confrontation. Thus, defender Danilo Boza, left-back Paulo Victor and striker Eguinaldo should remain among the holders.

The only absence will be reserve Palcios, who complained of pain in his right thigh during training that Tuesday and did not even travel to Belo Horizonte.

Vasco’s probable team has Thiago Rodrigues; Leo Matos, Danilo Boza, Anderson Conceio and Paulo Victor; Yuri, Lara, Andrey, Nen and Marlon Gomes; Eguinaldo and Raniel.

Cruzeiro’s opponent, Vasco is fourth in the classification table, with 48 points – 17 less than Raposa, who leads the national competition in isolation.