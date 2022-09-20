Dakota Johnson is involved by the web in the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard | Entertainment

Dakota Johnson ended up being involved by social networks in the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

In an interview with vanity fairthe actress shot when recalling the story that during the trial, which lasted six weeks, netizens retrieved a video of Dakota and Depp, on the red carpet of the Venice Film Festival, in 2015, to promote the film. crime alliance.

In the video, fans pointed out that Depp showed the actress the cut finger in which he claimed in Virginia court that the cut was allegedly caused by Amber during a fight the ex-couple had in Australia.

Fans said in the video posted on Youtube: “The exact moment Dakota Johnson knew Amber Heard was violent towards Johnny Deep”, which has over 4 million views.

Depp claimed that the ex-wife threw a bottle of vodka and it broke in his hand. Amber denied the allegation and claimed that he sexually assaulted her with a bottle that night, which he denied. She later claims to have found the actor with his finger bleeding as he was writing on the walls in blood.

“I was like, ‘For God’s sake, why? Why am I involved in this?’ I don’t remember that, but please get me out of it. Don’t let it go any further,” she said of the video’s resurgence in an interview with Vanity Fair. “Can you imagine, oh my God, if I was called to the witness stand?”

“I can’t believe people were watching [o julgamento] like it’s a show. It’s like a courtroom drama and my heart breaks. It’s so, so, so crazy. Humans are so weird. The internet is a wild, wild place,” Johnson added.

On cancel culture, Dakota said, “What I struggle with in terms of cancel culture is the term ‘cancel culture’ – the whole concept behind canceling a human being, as if it were a commitment, mistakes in their life. The point of being alive is figuring it out. Hurting other people doesn’t. There are consequences to those actions.”