Data leak could be one of the biggest in gaming history

One hacker posted on the internet images of what would be the GTA 6one of the games most anticipated by fans of the series today. According to the website PC Gamera virtual forum user posted 90 video files allegedly from the game.

The man threatened to release more product content during the week, including source code for previous versions of the game, such as GTA 5. It is not yet known whether the hacker is looking for money. The police investigate the case.

On the internet, the material available seems to confirm information already released about the game – one of them would be the inclusion of a female protagonist.

The producers of GTA 6, Take-Two and Rockstar Games, did not comment. the news agency Bloomberg guarantees to have confirmed with sources that the leak is real and that it is one of the biggest in the history of games.

Published on Sunday 18, the report informed that the hacker it’s the same one that hacked into the systems of the company that controls the Uber app. Three days ago, the criminal obtained internal emails and files from the app stored in the cloud.

Also read: “The disaster of mega data leaks”, report by journalist Cristyan Costa published in Issue 48 of Revista Oeste