Deepfake puts Emilia Clarke in Rhaenyra’s shoes

Comparisons between Rhaenyra, from “House of the Dragon”, and Daenerys, Emilia Clarke’s character in “Game of Thrones” are common on the internet, and a channel specializing in the creation of deepfakes turned this into reality, by putting Clarke in the shoes of Rhaenira.

Despite the so-called deepfakes, technology that uses artificial intelligence (AI) resources to forge adulterated videos and audios that appear to be original (learn more here), are often used for less noble reasons, in other cases they are a source of entertainment.

This is the case of the YouTube channel Stryder HD, which specializes in creating deepfakes of movies and series for the pure enjoyment of its audience. The channel created a video in which it transforms Milly Alcock’s Rhaenyra Targaryen into a Rhaenyra with the face of Emilia Clarke.

This change made many fans miss Daenerys Targaryen, and perhaps heightened comparisons between the two young women vying for the right to sit on the Iron Throne, separated by 200 years in Westeros history.

Watch the “House of the Dragon” deepfake created by the Stryder HD channel:

In addition to this video, the channel created a more recent one, in which it inserts Emilia Clarke in episode 4 of the series:

Emilia Clarke played Daenerys Targaryen, one of the last survivors of House Targaryen in “Game of Thrones”, during the eight seasons of the HBO series. Rhaenyra, played by Milly Alcock as a young woman, and later by Emma D’Arcy, lives at a time when the Targaryens are at their peak, but she is the protagonist of a great succession dispute that will cause a real civil war in the family.

Deepfakes have become a common sight on the internet since 2019, and it can make it seem as if a person is doing or saying something that didn’t actually happen. In addition to entertainment purposes, like the case above, deepfakes can be used in cyber attacks and for creating fake news.

The next episode of “House of the Dragon” arrives on HBO and HBO Max on Sunday.

