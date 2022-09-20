Del Valle gives up 12,500 tickets, and São Paulo should have almost 100% attendance in the final | Sao Paulo

The Mario Alberto Kempes stadium, in Córdoba, Argentina, should receive an almost 100% São Paulo audience on October 1, at 5 pm, in the Copa Sudamericana final. That’s because Independiente Del Valle gave up 12,500 tickets out of the 14,000 that the club had available to its fans.

In this way, the two sectors behind the goals of the stadium will be destined to the fans of São Paulo, in addition to the tickets for the general public that must be with São Paulo. The 1,500 fans of the Ecuadorian club must be relocated to another sector.

The decision was announced this Tuesday, at a meeting at the headquarters of Conmebol, in Paraguay, with the presence of the president of São Paulo, Julio Casares, and the president of the entity, Alejandro Domínguez.

Sales have been open since last week, through the website https://sudamericana.eleventickets.com/. Entries are nominal and non-transferable.

Tickets cost from US$57 (approximately R$293) for category 3 – intended for clubs – up to US$130 (R$666) for the general public. According to Conmebol there are still tickets for purchase. The Mário Kempes stadium has a capacity for 57,000 fans.

At this Tuesday’s meeting, it was also decided that São Paulo will do their preparatory training for the confrontation at the Talleres training center and will stay in a hotel closer to the stadium as they are considered the “home team”.

Conmebol also informed that there are still hotels in Cordoba and in its satellite cities. In recent days, São Paulo fans have complained about the lack of accommodation in the city, which will host other major events this week.

São Paulo arrives in Córdoba next Wednesday, the 28th, and will begin its preparation on Argentine soil.

