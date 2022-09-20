Did you know that your WhatsApp may be SPYING ON? See how to secure your account

WhatsApp is, without a doubt, one of the applications that Brazilians use the most today. This is because, through the application, citizens can send text messages, voice messages, exchange images, videos, make video or voice calls, among other tools. All this instantly and using the Internet. In addition, several companies also currently use the application as a platform for communicating with their customers or potential customers.

However, what many people may not know is that their WhatsApp account could end up being ‘spied on’. In other words, this means that conversations can end up being seen by other people without authorization. It is important to note that WhatsApp has good protection in this regard, and in updates new measures that favor the safety of users are always taken. As is the case, for example, with the encryption of messages, for example.

Can WhatsApp be ‘spied on’?

First of all, WhatsApp has the possibility of two-step verification, which can further improve the security of the application for users. Because of this, it is recommended that users enable this function to use the app more smoothly.

As for the fact that the WhatsApp account can be ‘spied on’, this can happen in some situations. For example, when the person uses a computer that is not for personal use and leaves their WhatsApp account open on it. In this case, the next person who picks up the computer will be able to access the conversations available there.

Also, another issue is on public Internet networks that cannot guarantee secure access to social networks and other websites, whatever they may be.

What to do?

If you want to check if someone other than you has access to your conversations, you can take steps to make sure that. The first is to check if a person’s message appears as ‘read’ before you even have a chance to open the conversation on your device. That’s because if the conversation is not open on your device but the message already has the read trace, it’s because the conversation is open in another location.

To check if you have any other device with access to your account, go to the app settings and tap on the “connected devices” option. If one appears that you don’t know or find strange, and you want to disable access, you can do that. Just tap on the “disconnect” option. In this way, the application will be disconnected from those devices that have been disabled.

Also, it is worth remembering that WhatsApp defines a device as an ‘official connection’, that is, whose registration came first than the others.

App stops working on cell phones?

From time to time, the system update of mobile devices may not be able to download a new version of WhatsApp. Because of this, as it is not possible to update the application, it may stop working on the devices in question. According to a recently released list, at the end of the month several cell phone models will no longer be supported, due to the system, to continue updating WhatsApp.

Among them are the Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2, LG Optimus L2 II, Sony Xperia M, Huawei Ascend G740, LG Lucid 2 and Samsung Galaxy S3 mini models.

