Diniz brings together the best and worst of Brazilian football; Ganso and Felipe Melo – 09/19/2022

Beauty and the Beast.

Goose and Felipe Melo.

The strange contradiction of Fernando Diniz, highly praised by his followers (footballers and not on social networks) for his style of play in which the short pass, possession of the ball and talent are paramount. And they even overlook, for many, the inability to win a title.

Diniz can put on his resume the fact that he recovered Ganso. Or, more importantly, regained the belief that a player of this type can play a leading role in football.

Before, the thesis prevailed that Ganso was an outdated player from the 50s, a romantic who doesn’t know how to score. The height of the heatmap gang’s nonsense.

For the same Diniz who recovers the ace, gives survival to those who could be ace, but opted for machismo, violent game, for intimidation.

Did you choose?

Was there another way for Felipe Melo?

The good pass continues, but the speed does not. It’s always late. Except in confusion.

There, he is the first to offend and hit.

The fact that he was not expelled by Raphael Claus after sending Marinho to the ground is inexplicable. And he is the referee of the Cup.

Palmeiras realized that Felipe Melo was an outdated player. Dinizismo, inexplicably, decided to give him survival.