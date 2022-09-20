Diniz sees the influence of the exchange in the loss of the Brazilian 2020

Currently at Fluminense, coach Fernando Diniz commanded São Paulo between 2019 and 2021, and pointed to the change in the board of the São Paulo club as a factor that contributed to the loss of the 2020 Brazilian Championship title. In an interview with “Bem, Amigos” , today (19) the coach stated that there was a “disharmony” in the Tricolor.

In a “prolonged” Brasileirão because of the covid-19 pandemic, São Paulo took the lead in the competition – opening seven points ahead of the runner-up – but ended the tournament in modest sixth place. In this period, Julio Casares was elected and assumed the presidency of the club, before in the hands of Leco.

For Diniz, São Paulo didn’t “lost” that Brazilian title —conquered by Flamengo— because of its style of play, but because of the changes outside the four lines.

“São Paulo at that moment lost the Brazilian Championship due to other factors. It is fairer to say that São Paulo got where it is because they played like that than they lost because of something like that. There they had relationship problems. The change of directors” , said Diniz.

“São Paulo was a very harmonious team from the president to the gardener. There were many hands at work, and when this castle collapsed, we felt it. Everyone felt it, because there were people who were very important to me. During the campaign, they criticized a lot who was there. The moment there was for people to think about São Paulo and wait to enter later. The disharmony reflected on the field”, added the coach.

Despite this, the loss of the national title is associated with a disagreement between Fernando Diniz and midfielder Tchê Tchê. At the time, the coach called the player “little leg” and “mascaradinho”.