DLSS 3: see the list of games that will receive technology support

Nvidia presented this Tuesday (20) the new version of Deep Learning Super Sampling, the DLSS 3.0. The promise is that the technology will create new frames in games using artificial intelligence.

DLSS 3 was announced along with the Ada Lovelace family of video cards, which will run the new technology. According to Nvidia, at first, only RTX 40 GPUs will support DLSS 3but the company is already working to bring the solution to more products.

The improved tool uses new fourth-generation Tensor Cores and Optical Flow Accelerator on GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs, DLSS 3 uses AI to create additional high-quality frames.

compatible games

The technology solutions company revealed that mMore than 35 games will support DLSS 3. The promise is that the feature will be able to accelerate the performance of games by up to 4 times from October, when the novelty will be released.

Players will be able to take advantage of improvements in previously released games, such as The Witcher 3, Portal and Cyberpunk 2077and others that are yet to be released such as Black Myth: Wukong, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum and Hogwarts Legacy.

Check out the list of titles and platforms that will have improved performance below: