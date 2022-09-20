“Do the Pix, Braz. This value is derisory”; Athletico-PR agrees to trade Terans for “mixaria” and information reaches Flamengo

David Terans He is a well above average player. At Athletico-PR, he came to swing this season, but has already resumed his good phase and is one of the main stars of Hurricane for the Libertadores final against Flamengo. For next year, it can really be sold and CAP has already defined the values ​​it wants to release it.

This Tuesday (20), journalist Jorge Nicola brought the information gathered on his official channel and revealed that the direction of Hurricane wants something values ​​from 26 million reais. Figures that Flamengo, the interested team, are fully able to afford. Uruguayan is a “partner” of Arrascaeta and both speak regularly.

“(…) I want to tell you that before recording this video, I talked to a leader of Hurricane and he assured that Terans does not leave for less than 5 million euros (R$ 26 million). The curiosity is that Athletico-PR had bought Terans from Atlético-MG only for R$ 7.5 million. So, the Hurricane understands that it has increased in value and, today, in order to have business, it would need to (pay) this demand (…)”, revealed Nicola.

terans have 28 years, is still new to Brazilian football. He is versatile, he can play as a right winger, more centralized or even as a second striker. These characteristics excite some Flamengo leaders internally.

The crowd also supports the possible signing and wants Marcos Braz to leave everything in place for the next season. R$ 26 million today for Flamengo is practically nothing. Just to give you an idea, Fla paid more than R$ 61 million in striker Everton Cebolinha.