Doctor Sleep box office prevented spinoff, says director

The low box office Doctor Sleep (2019), sequel to The illuminatedwas the reason for the Warner Bros. cancel shinethe third film in the franchise based on the work of Stephen King. Mike Flanaganwho directed the feature, commented on the matter in twitter on a fan-made movie poster.

“We were so close. I will always regret that this didn’t happen.“; said Flanagan. When a fan asked why the project was cancelled, he replied, “Because of Doctor Sleep’s box office performance, Warner Bros. chose not to pursue it. They control the rights so that was it”. See below:

Doctor Sleep follows an adult Danny Torrance, who remains traumatized by the events at the Overlook Hotel. Ewan McGregor lives the adult version of the protagonist, son of the assassin Jack Torrance (Jack Nicholson) than in the classic of Stanley Kubrick was played by the boy Danny Lloyd. Rebecca Ferguson it’s Rose the Top Hat; Carl Lumbly is Dick Halloran and Alex Essoe It’s Wendy Torrance.

