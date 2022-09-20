Dorival Jr can lose patience with Flamengo idol and expel him from the team

Dorival Jr

September 19, 2022

After being left out of the duel against Goiás, gabigol returned from suspension in the classic against Fluminense, scored a goal, but did not fail to receive another warning. The red-black shirt 9 is the most undisciplined player in Brazil since his arrival at Ninho do Urubu in 2019getting at 64 cards and seven expulsions.

In addition to the excessive warnings, gabigol also reached the negative mark of seven red cards, which makes him the player who has been sent off the most in Brazilian football since 2019. Only in the current season, the striker received 20 yellow cardsleading the negative mark in the cast of Flamengo.

Of the seven expulsions so far, only one for foul, a frontal cart in the defeat to the Penarolat Liberators in 2019. However, what stands out are five red cards for unsportsmanlike behavior, that is, provocation, insults or irony. Another punishment was for complaining.

The most recent yellow card was against Fluminenseafter complaint with the referee Raphael Claus in the request for an alleged penalty kick. In the previous game, gabigol also got yellow for a complaint at the end of the first half. The second card was for unsportsmanlike behavior, according to the summary, for kicking the ball against the opponent at the restart of the game.