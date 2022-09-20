Double Tap joins Netflix’s TOP 10

Estimated reading time: two minutes

The zombie universe has long been explored, whether in film or television. Before the arrival of The Walking Dead phenomenon, Zombieland had already brought up the theme, however in a more comical way. So, 10 years after the first feature, Sony Pictures invested in the sequel and released in 2019, Zombieland: Double Tap. And just last week, the movie hit Netflix. It even ranked 5th in the TOP 10 last Friday.

Like the first film, the sequel invests in the same formula. Therefore, the protagonists played by Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Abigail Breslin and Emma Stone, return for another adventure. Rounding out the cast are Rosario Dawson, Zoey Deutch, as well as Avan Jogia, Luke Wilson and Thomas Middleditch.

Zombieland: Double Tap was written by Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick and David Callaham. Sign the address Ruben Fleischer. The film proved to be a surprise, already grossing US$ 122 million worldwide against a budget of US$ 42 million.

What is the story of Zombieland: Double Tap?

In Zombieland: Double Tap, old acquaintances Columbus (Jesse Eisenberg), Tallahassee (Woody Harrelson), Wichita (Emma Stone) and Little Rock (Abigail Breslin), continue their search for a home.



Years after coming together to go through the beginning of the zombie epidemic in the United States, they are still looking for new ways to survive. As soon as they decide to go to the White House, they find other survivors and realize that it is possible to explore new directions.

Zombieland: Double Tap was officially released in US theaters on October 18, 2019, by Sony Pictures through Columbia Pictures, and received positive reviews.

