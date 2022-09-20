Edenilson asks to leave Internacional after criticism and association with title fasting

The 32-year-old has asked to leave Beira-Rio because of recent criticism. Athlete has a contract until December 2024

Edenilson sews an agreement to leave Internacional from January 2023. The 32-year-old midfielder tries to break the bond, which ends in December 2024, because of dissatisfaction in Beira-Rio, as he learned GOAL. The information about the athlete’s desire was initially disclosed by the GE.

The midfielder believes that the climate is no longer conducive to his permanence. There is rejection from part of the crowd with the athlete because of the sequence without titles — the last conquest was the Campeonato Gaúcho 2016. Edenilson was never champion with the colors of Inter.

The criticisms made by the Colorado fans bother the player, even after so much time defending the club’s colors – he was hired in 2017. He believes it is better to change air at this moment and intends to play for another team from the next transfer window.

The executive director of football William Thomas and the coaching staff of Mano Menezes have already been informed about the situation of the steering wheel. Everyone is aware of the athlete’s feeling in Beira-Rio, even if his staff does not officially confirm the situation.

Edenilson’s departure is already dealt with by his staff and the board behind the scenes. The club understands the player’s request and is willing to facilitate his departure.

With two more years of agreement in Beira-Rio, the midfielder has a release clause of US$ 3 million (R$ 15.76 million at the current price) abroad. The fine for Brazilian football is valued at R$ 700 million – an amount calculated according to the athlete’s salary in the CLT (Consolidation of Labor Laws).

Edenilson has played 45 matches this season, with nine goals scored and five assists. The midfielder was on the field in 3,480 minutes.