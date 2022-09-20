Edson Celulari shows his baby at a different birthday party

Edson Celulari appears with his baby at a birthday party and impresses

The actor Edson Celulari and his wife the also actress Karin Roepke left fans delighted by posing with their baby girl on a different birthday. Celebrities are proud parents of little Chiara, who is six months old.

The baby is the youngest of three of the actor’s children. In addition to Chiara, Celulari is the father of two grown children. Enzo Celulari, 25 years old, and Sophia Raia, 19 years old. They are the result of the famous old relationship with the actress and dancer. Claudia Raiato whom he was married for 17 years.

In 2011, Edson Celulari and Karin started dating and made the union official with a beautiful ceremony held in Italy in 2017. Both the artist and his wife are usually very active on social media. After the baby is born, they make a point of sharing with their followers many special moments with the heiress.

This Sunday afternoon (18), the couple filled the feed of the fans of a lot of cuteness by showing a beautiful click of her baby on a very different birthday. In a video posted on social media Edson Celulari and Karin Roepke, posed with the baby next to the pets of the family.

On the occasion, the famous celebrated with great joy the birthday of the three pet dogs. The beautiful and illustrious party was held in the family’s garden and featured many colorful balloons and even a small cake.

In the caption of the publication, the artist celebrated the special date with great joy. “The Goldens’ birthday is always a joy. Who else celebrates their birthday? pets?”, asked the actor to the followers.

In the comments of the publication, many fans were delighted with the party and left many loving messages for the trio. “How beautiful, Edson! Family”, praised one netizen. Another fan fired: “What a love. Beautiful and fun family.” And yet a third follower wrote: “That’s awesome.”

Tell us what you think!