Everton Ribeiro and Pedro, from Flamengo, perform for the Brazilian team in France | Brazilian Team

Midfielder Éverton Ribeiro and striker Pedro, both from Flamengo, performed on Monday night for the Brazilian team, in Le Havre, France.
The canary group, which made the first training session on European soil this Monday, will be completed on Tuesday, when Palmeiras’ goalkeeper Weverton is expected, the only one of the 26 called up who has not yet performed.
This is Pedro’s third call-up by the main team – in the first, he ended up cut due to injury. Having a great time at Flamengo, the striker played just one match with the hopscotch.
Pedro and Éverton Ribeiro, Flamengo players, present to the national team — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF
Everton Ribeiro has been appearing on Tite’s lists, although he had been left out of the last two calls-up. This was the midfielder’s eighth call-up in the Tite era – he had already been called up by coach Dunga in 2014.
On this date, FIFA will host the last two friendlies before the Qatar World Cup. On Friday, Brazil faces Ghana, at 15:30 (Brasília time), at the Océane Stadium. Then, at the same time next Tuesday, he faces Tunisia, in Paris.
Check out Tite’s roster:
- Alisson – Liverpool
- Ederson – Manchester City
- Weverton – Palmeiras
- Bremer – Juventus
- Militao – Real Madrid
- Marquinhos – PSG
- Ibanez – Rome
- Thiago Silva – Chelsea
- Danilo – Juventus
- Renan Lodi – Notthingham Forest
- Alex Telles – Seville
- Bruno Guimaraes – Newcastle
- Casemiro – Manchester United
- Everton Ribeiro – Flamengo
- Fabinho – Liverpool
- Fred – Manchester United
- Paquetá – West Ham
- Antony – Manchester United
- Firmino – Liverpool
- Matheus Cunha – Atletico Madrid
- Neymar – PSG
- Pedro – Flamengo
- Raphinha – Barcelona
- Richarlison – Tottenham
- Rodrygo – Real Madrid
- Vinicius Junior – Real Madrid
