EXCLUSIVE: Embraer becomes a partner of XMobots and enters the drone market

XMobots has a strong presence in the agricultural market and intends to increase its areas of operation

After entering the electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft market with Eve, a startup created in-house in 2020, Embraer is close to announcing the “purchase of a seat” at XMobots, a Brazilian manufacturer of mobile robotics and drones.

O NeoFeed found that the company entered as the only investor in a series A round. The value of the deal was not disclosed, but Embraer will be a minority shareholder with the option to increase its participation in future investments.

According to sources heard by the NeoFeed, XMobots had been receiving proposals from venture capital funds. When Embraer entered the game, the conversation changed completely. This is smart money in its veins for a company that bets on air mobility.

In addition to money, there is the possibility of exchanging experiences and developing technology together. More than that: Embraer will be able to open the doors of the international market for XMobots, the company currently more focused on Brazil.

Founded in 2007, in São Carlos (SP), by entrepreneur Giovani Amianti, XMobots is considered the 14th largest civilian drone company in the world by the Drone Industry Insights consultancy and had already received an investment of R$ 30 million, in 2019, from confride. O NeoFeed found that in this deal with Embraer, it was advised by Bradesco BBI and Embraer worked with its team.

The company has become a reference, above all, in the agricultural market. Its models do crop monitoring, mapping of planting problems, area measurement, spraying, among other features to improve the performance of productions in the field. Cosan, for example, is one of its clients.

Another area that the company has entered with its expertise is in border monitoring. The Brazilian Army is one of the company’s customers in this segment. XMobots drones have also been used as security tools, monitoring industrial plants. It is also strong in the field of monitoring environmental areas.

To gain market share, the company, with 200 employees, operates on some fronts. One of them is selling unmanned vehicles. The other is marketing the service, in what executives call the Drones as a Service Platform. XMobots also develops software and AI to analyze the data.

With the money injected by Embraer, XMobots’ plan is to enter new segments. The first one is to explore the monitoring of electrical transmission networks. The second is to work on transport to offshore oil platforms. And finally, put your wings out and land in the urban mobility market in which delivery has enormous growth potential.

In this segment, a company that is well positioned is Speedbird Aero, from Franca (SP). The startup is the only one that has authorization from the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac) to operate remote aircraft on a commercial basis. The startup became an iFood partner and has already delivered in Campinas (SP) and Aracaju (SE).

In the global market, the main player is the Chinese DGI, a giant that dominates about 70% of the world market for drones – with more strength in the recreational segment. But there are other tech giants that are moving to take a place in the sun in this market.

Alphabet, which owns Google, is one of them. The American bigtech owns Wing, a startup that was incubated by Google X from 2018. In 2019, the company received approval from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the US aviation regulator, to operate in American territory. . Since then, the company has delivered more than 250,000 orders.

Like her, other technology companies are entering this segment that is still embryonic around the world. In July this year, Amazon launched the Amazon Prime Air service, with drone deliveries in the Lockeford, California area, and College Station, Texas.

Jeff Bezos’ company said the service will quickly become popular. Not quite. Drones for urban mobility depend on many regulations that are still being discussed. In other words, it is a market that will take time to take off. In parallel, the recreation segment and industries such as agro, electrical, security and oil should fly faster.

According to data from the Drone Industry Insights consultancy, in 2021, 828,000 drones were sold and the market moved US$ 23.3 billion. For 2026, handset sales are expected to reach 1.4 million units and reach $41.3 billion. Embraer definitely knows which runway it is landing on.