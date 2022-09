Defender Pedro Henrique does not worry coach Felipão for the sequence of the season. absolute holder of athleticthe 26-year-old defender was replaced in a draw with Cuiabá after a blow to the ankle.

However, the coach tried to reassure the fans right after the game, since in 40 days the Hurricane will play in the Libertadores final.

“He worried, but now, after he sutured, that I saw the foot, he probably has this recovery shortened to seven, eight, ten days. It looks like it was more the cut than the twist. Let’s wait and see what the medical department will say. But, I think, from the experience I have, that he will recover normally”, said the coach.

On a social network, Pedro Henrique thanked the messages after the incident and reassured the fans.

“The cut I had was superficial and I ended up getting ten stitches. Now it’s time to rest and I’ll be back soon, God willing,” he wrote.

Felipão also took the opportunity to explain how he intends to use the week without games. The Brazilian football calendar will not have games because of the FIFA Date, with the Brazilian team’s friendlies on September 23 and 27, against Ghana and Tunisia, respectively.

Athletico will only return to the field on Tuesday, the 27th, against Santos, in Vila Belmiro, for the 28th round of the Brasileirão. It will be a precious time for Luiz Felipe Scolari to adjust the Hurricane and test the team for the final stretch of Serie A and also for the Libertadores final.

“We are coming from a sequence of games on Wednesday and Sunday. So, in these last few days we only recovered the athletes. Now, we are going to work to correct some positioning and details of the balls to have a better game against Santos”, guaranteed the coach.