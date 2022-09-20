Fernando Diniz defends style of play and output with short touches: “More success than failure” | well friends!

Coach Fernando Diniz was the guest of “Bem, Amigos” this Monday. Known for his compact game, with ball exits with short touches, the Fluminense coach defended the style, which ended up being nicknamed “Dinizismo”.

When asked about the possibility of raffling the ball in moments of pressure, the commander said that Flu ended up out of the final of the Copa do Brasil for betting on kicks on the ball out.

– Got to know. The way I play and train, I use a metaphor. Like the guy who walks a tightrope, if I walk I’ll fall. But the guy who walks constantly is going to be a spectacle, it’s going to be a show. We train to do that exhaustively. And the decision-making is up to the player. As for raffling the ball, we lost the classification to Corinthians for two balls we didn’t need. One that Michel Araújo kicked without needing. And one that Fábio kicked with passing chances.

When recalling his work in São Paulo, Diniz cited factors outside the field so that the team did not win the Brazilian Championship.

– São Paulo lost the championship due to other factors (not due to the style of play). I think it’s fairer to say that he got where he is by playing like that. I think the team had relational problems. São Paulo was harmonious, it wasn’t just a coach’s job. But when the castle collapsed, everyone felt it. Whoever entered had criticized the work of the players a lot. It was time to think about São Paulo. My posture today, perhaps, would be different. But it was not – said the coach, citing the change in the board.

Comparisons with Guardiola

“His (Guardiola) way of having the ball is the opposite of mine, Diniz”

– Because I like having the ball, obviously people associate me with Guardiola’s way of playing, but that’s it. Because his way of holding the ball is almost the opposite of mine. It is a more positional game, which is called today. Players respect the position a lot and the ball goes into space. Players obey a certain space to stay and move within that space, and the ball arrives in that space. The way I see football right now is almost “appositional”.

– Players are able to migrate more positions, the field is more open and the game is freer. In certain sectors of the countryside we get closer. One is a game more trapped within the positions and the other more free-he said.

