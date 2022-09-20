Filming of Madame Web resumes in Boston. ~ Marvel Universe 616

Recently, the Madame Teia film had its release date pushed back a few months and the release was moved to 2024, at the same time that new remakes came to light. Boston reporter Craig Simon has shared new photos and videos from the set of Sony Pictures’ Madame Web, highlighting new action sequences being filmed in Worcester, Massachusetts. This location will replace New York City, the central location of the Madame Web film.

No the SUV equipped with the movie camera is not being chased by the speeding #NY ambulance down Main Street #Worcester towards Lincoln Square. The ambulance is being filmed by the SUV equipped with the movie camera, which is filming a scene for #MadameWeb starring #DakotaJohnson pic.twitter.com/OYmO6porBI — Craig Semon (@CraigSemon) September 16, 2022

A six-second clip shows a speeding vehicle filming an ambulance pulling up to the side of the road, though it’s unclear who is being taken to hospital. A longer video shows more detail behind the ambulance driving as the cars slowly drive down the road with a large camera on top of a vehicle. While the scene is only valid for the first part of the video, the cars restart afterwards for another round. Another scene shows a stuntman jumping to the ground and landing on his feet. The post also describes another scene with this character, potentially landing on his feet after jumping out of a corvette.

The cast includes Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeny, Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced, Adam Scott, Emma Roberts, among others. The Madame Web film will be directed by SJ Clarkson and features writers Burk Sharpless and Matt Sazama writing the screenplay. Madame Webb is scheduled to hit theaters on October 6, 2023.

Madame Web will be released in theaters on February 16, 2024.

