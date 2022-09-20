Find out what Queen Elizabeth did in her last weekend of life

Queen Elizabeth II. The monarch died at Balmoral Palace in Scotland.

John Warrenwho served as the Queen’s race manager, stated that she spent the weekend before her death formalizing future plans for her horses.

“We sat there for hours over the weekend strategizing and making plans for the future,” he told the Press Association.

The boy also claimed that Elizabeth was surrounded by family members. “She really loved having them there with her and being able to talk about her horses and her love for her horses until the very end.”

HOMAGE

Last Thursday, September 8, Queen Elizabeth II died, aged 96. The Monarch has received several honors around the world.

This Monday, 19, the company responsible for public transport in Paris, France, announced that the metro station George V changed its name to honor the Queen.

“The RATP group is paying tribute to the Queen of England by renaming the George V station to Elizabeth II,” read a Twitter post. Therefore, the change will be temporary. So, whoever is passing through Paris, take the opportunity to register the moment.

