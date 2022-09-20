Find out why Artificial Intelligence will get out of our control

There are several movies reporting on how things would end if the human being completely lost control over artificial intelligences, almost all of them have horrible catastrophes at the end. Well, it seems that this fear has come to this day.

It is not news that several scientists are looking for the full development of Artificial Intelligence, it is no wonder that they have already invented robots that know how to deliver food and are a few steps away from developing the ability to perform several other tasks. But when it comes to technology, we can hardly trust blindly, because things can get out of hand quickly.

As we said before, although this is not such a surprising idea, due to so many film productions, such as The Matrix, the complete Terminator franchise and many others have already played the role of bringing this subject to the public.

But rest assured, we’re not really facing this yet. On the other hand, many researchers claim that this is not a completely impossible idea to happen. According to information made available from a survey carried out by the Journal of Artificial Intelligence Research, the hypothesis is not so far-fetched.

According to the findings, the researchers understand that Artificial Intelligence is exactly a much smarter mechanism than the human being, there is no way to be able to control it, if one day it gets out of control. Furthermore, it would be impossible to design them so that they would, under no circumstances, harm human beings.

So, this makes us understand that if at some point we manage to develop an artificial intelligence that is beyond our understanding, surely the world could be on the brink of chaos.

However, it is obvious that when we touch on this type of subject, everything will depend on how far the human being can go. In the view of some researchers, if we do not use robots to transfer our intelligence to them, thus spending time and money, what is the reason for creating them? Well, at this very moment it seems that there are no concrete answers.

Although developers have already carried out the creation of robots that can deliver food by themselves, NASA also developed a kind of robot doctors, which served to assist astronauts in space. There is no denying, to date, great and significant advances have taken place from the starting point until now.

And, even if humanity can be decimated by super-intelligent Artificial Intelligence, it certainly won’t be the worst way to end humanity, since many Hollywood productions already show much scarier alternatives.