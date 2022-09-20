Flamengo decides the second game of the Copa do Brasil at Maracanã against Corinthians; see details

O Flamengo will decide the grand final Brazil’s Cup at the Maracanã stadium in front of the Corinthians. The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) raffled off the field leaders this Tuesday, at 11 am (Brasilia time), at the entity’s headquarters, in Rio de Janeiro. The finals will take place on the 12th, at Neo Química Arena, and on the 19th of October, at Maracanã, still at times to be defined – the dates are base dates.

As informed by Julio Avellar, director of competitions at the entity, the draw for field orders was based on regulation 19, with ten balls in the pot in total, five for each club. The first ball drawn was that of the club that will decide the second game at home. Jairzinho, Hurricane of the 1970 World Cup and idol of Botafogo, was responsible for withdrawing the ball in the draw.

The moment of defining the commands of the #FinalCopaDoBrasil! 📸: CBF TV Playback pic.twitter.com/bm9rclWq9c — Copa Intelbras do Brasil (@CopadoBrasil) September 20, 2022

The event was attended by goalkeeper Cássio and coach Vítor Pereira, captain and coach of Corinthians, and Diego Ribas and Dorival Júnior, captain in the absence of Everton Ribeiro, with the Brazilian team, and coach of Flamengo. Also present were the president of Alvinegro, Duilio Monteiro Alves, and vice president of Rubro-Negro, Marcos Braz.

Before the draw, the captains and coaches talked about the expectations of deciding on or away from home. First, Vítor Pereira stated that, in addition to luck, it takes a lot of work to reach a decision.

“I have no idea. It depends on the result of the first game, but theoretically I would prefer to play the second game at home. Luck takes work, because, on its own, it’s not enough. luck, but based on work, but there are certain moments when the ball hits the post, the goal that is scored or that is lost, that suffers or not… Luck exists, but to reach a Cup final, it is I need a lot of work,” he said.

Dorival had the same opinion. “It is a reality. In football you have several factors. We also have no way of measuring, at this moment, whether to decide at home or away, because it will depend on the first result, because it can direct not the pace, but the movement of the match. We are always in this indecision: play the first or second match at home? It will depend on the context of the initial match.”

It is worth remembering that the teams have already met this season in the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores and the one who did better was Rubro-Negro, who won both duels, 2-0 and 1-0, and advanced. The club, by the way, is in the final of the competition and will face Athletico-PR.

To reach the final, Corinthians passed through Portuguesa-RJ, Santos, Atlético-GO and Fluminense, while Flamengo left behind Altos-PI, Atlético-MG, Athletico-PR and São Paulo. Both clubs entered the third stage of the competition.

So far, both Rubro-Negro and Alvinegro have already pocketed R$ 16.8 million for passing the phases. The champion will take another R$ 60 million and the runner-up will receive R$ 25 million.

DEFINED THE MANDS OF #FinalCopaDoBrasil! 🏟 ⚠️ Dates and times are yet to be confirmed.#SorteioCopaDoBrasil pic.twitter.com/wI2ugnfYQ8 — Copa Intelbras do Brasil (@CopadoBrasil) September 20, 2022

Leave your comment