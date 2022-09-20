“Flamengo is a…”; Fernando Diniz sends the real live over Dorival Júnior’s team after victory in the classic and declaration ‘break’ web

Flamengo only returns to the field against Strength, away from home, on September 28 (Wednesday), at 7 pm. Until then, Dorival Júnior wants to follow the step by step of each player aiming at physical and technical recovery. The next rounds of the Brasileirão will serve as a kind of laboratory for the finals of the Copa do Brasil and Copa Libertadores da América.

Still on Fla x Flu, the coach of Tricolor das Laranjeiras, Fernando Diniz, participated in the program “Bem, Amigos”, from SporTV, and spoke about the Flamengo team. Diniz highly praised the game inside Dorival Júnior’s team and the commander’s statements are having a lot of repercussion on the web.

“Clearly (I clogged the middle), because Flamengo is one of the few teams in Brazil that has a fantastic game inside, and the guys are lethal and deadly. (…) I also like to play inside, when possible. On the inside, when you hit, you’re right in front of the goal. So we knew that there we could score goals. So we had to protect there, and even then they created”, said the technician.

Even winning the classic, Diniz did not spare praise to Rubro-Negro and this is not something so common in the middle of football, even more so because Flamengo is Fluminense’s biggest rival. And, in fact, the Mais Querido had numerous chances to open the scoring in the first half, but failed.

Even congesting the middle, Fernando Diniz saw Flu suffer pressure do Fla, but the Tricolor team managed to “kill” the match in the second stage and held the result until the end. Thus, he left Dorival Júnior’s team further from the top of the Brazilian table.