Flamengo star says he is doing therapy to calm down with referees

Player is one of the most undisciplined in Brazil

Flamengo saw the title of the Brazilian Championship go further after being defeated by Fluminense, this Sunday, 18, by 2 to 1. Now, the red-black is 12 points away from the leader Palmeiras, with 12 games left to finish the tournament .

The classic Fla-Flu was marked by four expulsions. Raphael Claus’ refereeing was also contested by players and match commentators. At the end of the game, Gabigol was asked about the referee’s performance.

In response, Flamengo’s number 9 surprised. He said he is in therapy to contain his anger at the referees.something common since he arrived in Gávea.

“Do you want me to be suspended for another three years? [ao analisar a arbitragem de Claus]? I’m doing therapy and everything”, said the Flamengo ace.

Most undisciplined player in Brazil

In 2022 alone, the Flamengo ace received 20 yellow cards, being the most undisciplined in the club. second from website Red-Black World, since 2019, Gabi has received 64 yellow cards and seven reds. According to the portal, he is the most undisciplined player in Brazil when analyzing this period.