Flu releases ticket information for the match against Juventude

Fluminense announced that it will open this Monday, from 18:00, the check-ins of members for the match against Juventude, valid for the 28th round of the Brazilian Championship and which will take place on the 28th of September, a Wednesday, at 7pm, at Maracanã.

Online sales for non-members and visiting fans will only start on Sunday, September 25th, and sales at the box office on the other Monday, the 26th. Check the information:

ATTENTION!

– Members will have three modes of access to the stadium available: membership cardO Dynamic QR Code it’s the traditional ticket.

– Ticket pick-up at one of the ticket offices is MANDATORY for non-members who buy online.

To access the stadium with the dynamic QR Code, the member must download the FutebolCard APP and log in with the CPF (numbers only, no dots and hyphen) and the same password from the Partner Portal. The dynamic QR Code will be available 6 hours before the event.

It is automatically downloaded when the member enters the APP and will be available in the “My orders” tab. once downloaded, the QR Code will work even if there is no internet connection and access to the stadium will only be with the APP.

– STATIC E-TICKET AND PRINTS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED FOR ACCESS TO THE STADIUM.

(Download the APP from Apple Store and on Google Play Store)

IMPORTANT!

As promised by Fluminense in the early days of the pandemic, the club will grant members an extra discount on tickets according to the number of games played behind closed doors in proportion to the period in which the member was compliant. Discounts will be applied according to the following regulation.

CHECK-INS AND ONLINE SALE

The opening of sales will follow the following order of priority:

partners

– Arquiba 100% / Arquiba Família / Maraca + / Maraca + Family / Football Package – 09/19 (Monday), at 6pm

– Archiba 60% / East Root / Games Package – 09/21 (Wednesday), at 12 pm

– Warrior – 09/22 (Thursday), at 12 pm

sales in nense.com.brin the “Tickets” tab

Fluminense non-members and visiting fans: 9/25 (Sunday) at 12pm

– Sales to non-members in fluminensefc.futebolcard.com

– Sales for visiting fans in footballcard.com

Closing of online sales: 9/28 (Wednesday) at 3pm

PICK UP TICKETS: Ticket withdrawal is MANDATORY for non-members. Anyone who needs to make the exchange must go to one of the pick-up locations with an official photo ID and the ticket voucher.



TICKETS PURCHASE: will also be MANDATORY present the CPF when purchasing/withdrawing a ticket of any type (full, half or free).

VALUES

SOUTH SECTOR

– Arquiba 100% / Arquiba Family / Maraca+ / Maraca+ Family / Football Package – R$ 0

– Archiba 60% / Games Package – R$ 20

– Warrior – BRL 45

– East Root – R$ 60

– Whole – BRL 60

– Half price – R$ 30

LOWER EAST SECTOR

– Arquiba 100% / Arquiba Family / Maraca+ / Maraca+ Family / Football Package – R$ 0

– Archiba 60% / Games Package – R$ 20

– Warrior – BRL 40

– East Root – BRL 50

– Whole – BRL 50

– Half price – R$ 25

UPPER EAST SECTOR

– Arquiba 100% / Arquiba Family / Maraca+ / Maraca+ Family / Football Package – R$ 0

– East Root – BRL 0

– Archiba 60% / Games Package – R$ 10

– Warrior – BRL 20

– Whole – BRL 30

– Half price – R$ 15

MARACANÃ MAIS SECTOR (This sector offers buffet service with non-alcoholic beverages included)

– Maraca+ / Maraca+ Family – BRL 0

– Arquiba 100% / Arquiba Family / Arquiba 60% / Warrior / East Root / Football Package / Games Package – R$ 350

– Whole – BRL 350

– Half price – R$ 212.50

IMPORTANT: Members of the Arquiba Família plan are entitled to 3 more tickets with a 50% discount in all sectors, except Maracanã Mais. Members of the Maraca+ Família plan are entitled to 3 more tickets with a 50% discount in all sectors of the stadium. Members of the Arquiba 60%, Arquiba 100% and Maraca+ plans will be able to buy one more ticket for the entire amount in the same sector.



NORTH SECTOR AND LEVEL 2 (VISITING FANS)

– Whole – BRL 70

– Half price – R$ 35

FREE OF CHARGE

– Early pick-up at all points of sale

– Fans who are entitled to the gratuity must carry proof of the benefit at the time of ticket withdrawal and the CPF

– Gratuities are limited and subject to availability

– Children up to 6 years of age accompanied by legal guardians, who must have the ticket for the same sector, South or North, will no longer need to withdraw the gratuity at points of sale in advance.

– All other gratuities by law, children from 7 to 11 years old, PCDs and elderly people over 65 must necessarily withdraw the free ticket.

– For minors between 7 and 11 years old, the removal can only be made by the legal guardians upon presentation of a supporting document and child’s document.

– For all other gratuities and half-price tickets, only the person can pick up or buy the ticket, also with the presentation of the supporting document.

– Freebies are only in the South and North sectors. In all other sectors, only half-price is applied in accordance with current laws.

Click here and check the information about HALF-ENTRY and FREE

SALE AND PICK UP POINTS



Fluminense fans:

Laranjeiras – Fluminense Headquarters (Rua Álvaro Chaves, 41)

– Monday (26/09), from 10 am to 8 pm

– Tuesday (27/09), from 10 am to 8 pm

– Wednesday (28/09), from 10 am to 3 pm

Maracanã – Ticket Office 1

– Monday (26/09), from 10 am to 5 pm

– Tuesday (27/09), from 10 am to 5 pm

– Wednesday (28/09), from 10 am to the end of the first half

Plaza Shopping Niterói – Official Fluminense FC Store (Rua Quinze de Novembro, 8)

– Monday (26/09), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Tuesday (27/09), from 10 am to 7 pm

Nova América – Fluminense FC Official Store (Av. Pastor Martin Luther King Jr, 126, Loja 1406)

– Monday (26/09), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Tuesday (27/09), from 10 am to 7 pm

Caxias Shopping – Official Fluminense FC Store (Rod. Washington Luiz, 2895)

– Monday (26/09), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Tuesday (27/09), from 10 am to 7 pm

Shopping Madureira – Official Fluminense FC Store (Estrada do Portela, 222)

– Monday (26/09), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Tuesday (27/09), from 10 am to 7 pm

Barra Shopping – Fluminense FC Official Store (Av. das Américas, 4666, Store 259)

– Monday (26/09), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Tuesday (27/09), from 10 am to 7 pm

Partage Shopping São Gonçalo – Official Fluminense FC Store (Av. Presidente Kennedy, 425, Loja 321)

– Monday (26/09), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Tuesday (27/09), from 10 am to 7 pm

São Gonçalo Shopping – Official Fluminense FC Store (Av. São Gonçalo, 100, Loja 278)

– Monday (26/09), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Tuesday (27/09), from 10 am to 7 pm

TopShopping Nova Iguaçu – Official Fluminense FC Store (Av. Governador Roberto Silveira, 540, Quiosque 112)

– Monday (26/09), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Tuesday (27/09), from 10 am to 7 pm

Copacabana – Official Fluminense FC Store (Rua Barata Ribeiro, 458, Store D)

– Monday (26/09), from 10 am to 6 pm

– Tuesday (27/09), from 10 am to 6 pm

– Wednesday (28/09), from 10 am to 3 pm

Park Shopping Campo Grande – Official Fluminense FC Store (Estrada do Monteiro, 1200, Store 206)

– Monday (26/09), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Tuesday (27/09), from 10 am to 7 pm

Américas Shopping – Fluminense FC Official Store (Av. das Américas, 15500, Store 111 A)

– Monday (26/09), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Tuesday (27/09), from 10 am to 7 pm

Cabo Frio – Fluminense FC Official Store (Av. Henrique Terra, 1700)

– Monday (26/09), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Tuesday (27/09), from 10 am to 7 pm

Norte Shopping – Fluminense FC Official Store (Av. Dom Helder Câmara, 5474)

– Monday (26/09), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Tuesday (27/09), from 10 am to 7 pm

Ilha Plaza Shopping – Fluminense FC Official Store (Av. Maestro Paulo Silva, 400, Store 208)

– Monday (26/09), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Tuesday (27/09), from 10 am to 7 pm

Shopping Tijuca – Official Fluminense FC Store (Av. Maracanã, 987)

– Monday (26/09), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Tuesday (27/09), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Wednesday (28/09), from 10 am to 3 pm

Shopping Grande Rio – Official Fluminense FC Store (Rua Maria Soares Sendas, 111, Store 208)

– Monday (26/09), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Tuesday (27/09), from 10 am to 7 pm

Park Shopping Jacarepaguá – Official Fluminense FC Store (Estrada de Jacarepaguá, 6069, Store 237 A)

– Monday (26/09), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Tuesday (27/09), from 10 am to 7 pm

Icaraí Niterói – Official Fluminense FC Store (Rua Gavião Peixoto 104, Store 111 – Beco do Ouro Gallery)

– Monday (26/09), from 10 am to 6 pm

– Tuesday (27/09), from 10 am to 6 pm

Brasília – Fluminense FC Official Store (Block C, Store 31, CLS 309, Asa Sul)

– Monday (26/09), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Tuesday (27/09), from 10 am to 7 pm

Vitória – Fluminense FC Official Store (Av. Américo Buaiz, ​​200, Store 302)

– Monday (26/09), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Tuesday (27/09), from 10 am to 7 pm

Visiting fans:



Maracanã

– Monday (26/09), from 10 am to 5 pm (Box office 1)

– Tuesday (27/09), from 10 am to 5 pm (Box office 1)

– Wednesday (28/09), from 10 am until the end of the first half (Direct at Access E of Maracanã)



ACCESS TO THE STADIUM

– Entry with food and drinks into the stadium is prohibited

– Gates will open at 5pm

– The gates will be closed at the beginning of the second half of the match. Upon closure, access to the stadium may be denied, as determined by local law enforcement. Both the club and FutebolCard have no authority under this decision, and the reimbursement of any amount paid