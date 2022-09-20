Foldable iPhone may have self-repairing screen

Rumors that Apple is working on a foldable iPhone have been circulating for a few years, and new patents filed by the brand show possible features of this device. The documentation refers to components that “heal themselves”, especially on the screen, referring to what LG did with its conceptual G Flex, which had such a feature on the back.

Patent cites screen with three parts: two rigid, and one flexible in the middle (Image: Apple Insider)

The patent is titled “Electronic Devices with Flexible Display Cover Layers”, and aims to minimize damage to these panels. In addition, the screen would be able to correct imperfections seen in competing devices, such as creases and shallower scratches.

According to the patent, the display of the folding iPhone would be composed of three main parts: two rigid, and a flexible one that would join the two ends at the height of the hinge. Therefore, it would be possible to maintain a high level of resistance for a large part of the screen.

Even though it has 147 references and 11,000 words related to the “self-repair” mechanism, the patent still doesn’t go into much detail on how the technology works. Briefly, it explains what the capabilities of such a component would be, but not how these results would be achieved in a commercial product.

“Maintenance would take place without the need for outside intervention: for example, when a portion is dented, the coating material can automatically fill in the damage.”

Foldable iPhone screen may have more elastic material

Foldable iPhone still doesn’t have a release date set (Image: Apple Insider)

Apple proposes that this material has an elastomer layer, that is, a substance with elastic properties. In this way, it would be able to return to its original shape, almost like a memory foam present in headphones or mattresses.

In principle, this type of material becomes more flexible when exposed to a heat source. An extra component could be responsible for this, but there is also the possibility that the cell phone takes advantage of the heating of the battery charging or the device itself.

The documentation does not specifically refer to iPhones, as it also mentions products such as notebooks, or even much more compact items such as watches or other wearable accessories.

It is still not possible to say whether this technology will actually be used in a supposed foldable iPhone, since patents can also serve only as a legal apparatus against competing brands. In any case, it is also unknown when such a device will be presented by Apple.

Source: Apple Insider