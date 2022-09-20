Former Flamengo, Paulo Sousa is speculated in a European giant that is experiencing crisis, says newspaper

Paulo Sousa was speculated at Juventus by Italian newspaper

THE Juventus is experiencing a major crisis of results in Italy. It’s already been five consecutive matches without a win, something unusual for the European giant. With 10 points in 7 rounds, the Turin team is currently ranked 8th in the Italian Championshipin addition to being six points behind PSG and benfica in the H group of Champions League.

Difficulties on the field put a lot of pressure on coach Massimiliano Allegri, who runs the risk of losing his job. This Monday, the Italian newspaper La Repubblica speculated four names that could replace him in charge of the Old Lady.

One of them is the former coach of the Flamengo, Paulo Sousa. Another three names are Thomas TuchelexChelsea, Mauricio Pochettinoformer PSG and Paolo Monterocurrently in the youth categories of Juventus.

“The idea of ​​Paulo Sousa, whose last experience on the bench was at Flamengo, is also suggestive: an evocative name for fans, as he was the central name of the last Juve capable of lifting the Champions League, won in Rome in 1997,” he wrote. the vehicle.

Thomas Tuchel is an obvious name. The current club world champion, he had a surprising resignation from Chelsea and is free on the market, despite being expensive and strong-willed.

Another free man on the market is Mauricio Pochettino, who has roots in the region where Juventus is based – his great-great-grandfather, Michele Pochettino, is born in Piedmont, and Mauricio even has honorary citizenship in the town of Virle Piemonte, 35km away from Turin.

Paolo Montero, on the other hand, is a Uruguayan who played almost 200 matches for Juventus and has great identification with the club. As a coach, however, he had his greatest experiences in Colón and Rosario Central.

what also makes a change difficult is the release of Massimiliano Allegristipulated at 39 million euros (about R$ 200 million), according to the Italian newspaper.

With weeks to train due to the FIFA date, Juventus will return to the field only on October 2, Sunday, when they receive the bolognaat 15:45 (Brasília time), for the Italian Championship, broadcast live by ESPN on Star+.