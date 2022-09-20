Full GTA 6 map also appears in leaks

The wave of GTA 6 leaks continues. After images and even videos with snippets of gameplay from the upcoming Grand Theft Auto, the full map of Rockstar’s game also appeared on the internet.

The game’s map image was published by the “CellTv” profile on Twitter, and shows not only the supposed total territory of the game, but also associates the leaked images and videos with some points of interest. See below:

HERES A LOOK AT THE NEW GTA 6 MAP #gta6leaked pic.twitter.com/B7ZdRqHr6O — CellTv (@CelllTv) September 20, 2022

Obviously, there is no way to guarantee the veracity of the information as they are leaks. However, as you can see in the publication, one of the images found in the game’s files fits perfectly to one of the fragments of the supposed game’s map.

It is worth remembering that this is not the first leak of GTA 6. In addition to the images shown during the last weekend, rumors have already pointed to other details such as the presence of a female protagonist and even more playable characters.

