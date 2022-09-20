Function to hide the “online” of WhatsApp; see how to use

In the month of August, the Whatsapp announced that it would bring the option to hide the “online” of the app. However, the feature is not standard, that is, the interested user must enable it in the messaging platform settings.

“Online” is a status that appears just below the contact’s name in the conversation tab, as well as the “last seen” option that can also be hidden in the application.

Remove online on WhatsApp

The function of taking the online from the Whatsapp is now available for iOS and Android devices. The purpose of the feature is to increase the privacy of users in the app. However, to activate it, the messenger must be up to date.

To do this, just access the settings and select the “Last seen” and choose between “Everyone”, “My contacts”, “My contacts except…” and “Nobody”. Once chosen, the “online” status will no longer appear in the user window.

Devices will no longer operate the app

The Next Update will require the app to run on a newer operating system. Thus, as of September 30, some cell phones will no longer work with the messenger.

In short, these models were released more than 10 years ago and will not be compatible with the latest system of the Whatsapp. Therefore, the only option for users will be to change the device for a more current one or abandon the application.

According to the information, more than 40 models of different brands will stop running the messenger in the coming weeks. Check what they are:

apple : iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus and iPhone SE;

: iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus and iPhone SE; Samsung : Galaxy Xcover 2, Galaxy Trend Lite, Galaxy Trend II; Galaxy S3 mini, Galaxy SII; Galaxy Core; Galaxy Ace 2;

: Galaxy Xcover 2, Galaxy Trend Lite, Galaxy Trend II; Galaxy S3 mini, Galaxy SII; Galaxy Core; Galaxy Ace 2; LG : Optimus F7, Optimus F5, LG Lucid 2, Optimus L3 II Dual, Optimus F5, Optimus L5, Optimus L5 II, Optimus L4 II Dual, Optimus L5 Dual, Optimus L3 II, Optimus L7, Optimus L7 II Dual, Optimus F6, Enact, Optimus F3, Optimus L7 II, Optimus L4 II, Optimus L2 II, Optimus Nitro HD and 4X HD and Optimus F3Q;

: Optimus F7, Optimus F5, LG Lucid 2, Optimus L3 II Dual, Optimus F5, Optimus L5, Optimus L5 II, Optimus L4 II Dual, Optimus L5 Dual, Optimus L3 II, Optimus L7, Optimus L7 II Dual, Optimus F6, Enact, Optimus F3, Optimus L7 II, Optimus L4 II, Optimus L2 II, Optimus Nitro HD and 4X HD and Optimus F3Q; Huawei : Ascend G740; Ascend D1 Quad XL; Ascend Mate; Ascend P1 S; Ascend D Quad XL and Ascend D2;

: Ascend G740; Ascend D1 Quad XL; Ascend Mate; Ascend P1 S; Ascend D Quad XL and Ascend D2; ZTE : ZTE V956; Grand Memo; Grand S Flex and Grand X Quad V987;

: ZTE V956; Grand Memo; Grand S Flex and Grand X Quad V987; SONY : Sony Xperia Neo L; Xperia Miro and Xperia Arc S;

: Sony Xperia Neo L; Xperia Miro and Xperia Arc S; Other brands: Alcatel One Touch Evo 7; Caterpillar Cat B15; Archos 53 Platinum; HTC Desire 500; Wiko Cink Five; Wiko Darknight; UMi X2; Lenovo A820; Faea F1 and THL W8.