Globo will not broadcast Cruzeiro x Vasco, but prepares special coverage; understand

Despite being the most awaited game of the week, cruise x Vasco, next Wednesday (21), will not broadcast Globo on open television, nor for Minas Gerais, much less for Rio de Janeiro – only its closed channels will fully cover the event. Even so, the broadcaster plans to carry out an atypical coverage of the duel, valid for the 31st round of the Brasileirão Serie B and which could seal the access of the Minas Gerais club to Serie A in 2023.

As Globo informed the The Sports Time, during the program, there will be live tickets showing behind the scenes, match highlights and celebrations of a possible celestial victory. *The game between Cruzeiro and Vasco is scheduled for 9 pm, outside of TV Globo’s football hours. It will be broadcast exclusively throughout Brazil by Premiere and SporTV. TV Globo is preparing a great coverage to accompany with flashes in the programming throughout the night and show the celebration, in case of classification for Series A”, he said.

At first, the match was scheduled for 9:30 pm, standard time for broadcasting football on open TV. However, at the end of last week, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) changed it to 9 pm, at the request of Globo itself, already indicating that it would not pass on the main channel of the communication conglomerate.

With the mandatory electoral schedule, from 8:30 pm to 8:55 pm, Jornal Nacional was “pushed”, as was the soap opera Pantanal, starting at 9:55 pm. With the audience on the rise, especially with entertainment, Globo evaluated that taking minutes on the air from both programs due to the national classic by Série B would not be ideal.