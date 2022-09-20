Goalkeeper is sent off before penalty for moving too much; Look

Last Friday (16), Le Puy Foot and Villefranche drew in a match valid for the sixth round of the third division of the French Championship. The result and the goals were left in the background, in front of the bid that marked the game and gained prominence on social networks: the expulsion of the Le Puy Foot goalkeeper before a penalty kick by the opponent.

The move came in the second half, in the 25th minute, when Le Puy Foot, who were playing at home, was winning 1-0. In an attempt to distract the Villefranche taker, goalkeeper Yan Marillat – like many in the position – waved his arms, jumped and moved from side to side over the goal line.

The match referee was irritated by the goalkeeper’s attitude and verbally warned him, at first. Marillat took the scolding and stood there, moving only his arms. It was not enough for the referee, who walked towards the archer and presented a second yellow card – the player had already been cautioned in the previous minute – and the consequent red card.

The end of the story was not a happy one for Le Puy Foot. Jonathan Millieras, the reserve goalkeeper, entered the field to try to defend the penalty, but saw Remy Sergio convert safely, guaranteeing the draw away from home for Villefranche.

Classification

The tie was bad for both teams, who fight in the middle of the competition table. Le Puy Foot has seven points and is in 13th place. Villefranche, with one point less, is 14th.