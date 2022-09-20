Godzilla vs Kong 2 director brings fun production video

Director of the Godzilla vs Kong sequel, Adam Wingard brought a fun video of the production, which recently started in Australia.

Wingard appears walking on the set until he is interrupted by the roars of Godzilla and Kong, causing him to quickly enter the building to meet the stars of the feature film.

There is no official title for now, but we know that the premiere will take place on March 15, 2024.

The new film follows the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal unknown threat lurking in our world, challenging their very existence – and ours.

Get ready to delve deeper into the stories of these Titans, their origins, and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, as you unravel the mythical battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and unite them to humanity forever.

Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry and Kaylee Hottlemembers of the first film, are back in the cast.

The new characters, meanwhile, will be played by Dan Stevens (Beauty and the Beast), Speak Chen (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Alex Ferns (Batman) and Rachel House (Thor: Ragnarok).