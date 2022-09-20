Google cancels half of its Area 120 experimental projects

Google will significantly reduce its investment in experimental projects in its research and development division known as Area 120. Of the fourteen products and features that were being created in the department, only seven will continue, which means that half of them have been cancelled.

The people at the TechCrunch, but Google itself confirmed the information to the site. Area 120 researchers could have projects aimed at any area of ​​Google, but now the company wants to focus on new products aimed at or related to Artificial Intelligence (AI).

An indoor incubator with successful products

“Area 120 is an incubator for new and experimental products. We recently announced that Area 120 will shift its focus to projects that build on Google’s massive investment in AI and have the potential to solve important user problems. As a result , Area 120 is downsizing several projects to make room for new work.” – declared a spokesperson for Google.

Employees from the affected projects will be transferred to other areas and projects by January 2023, but there is no guarantee of employment for all of them. Some of the products created by Area 120 that are currently used by Google are GameSnacks, an HTML5 gaming platform now integrated into Chrome; AdLingo, an AI conversation platform for advertisements, now present in the cloud; and Touring Bird, a travel-oriented browser app that has been integrated into Commerce.