Gotham star replaces actor fired for rape

The Equalizer season three will see major cast changes following the departure of Chris Noth (Sex and the City) from the show. Fired from the series after accusations of rape, he will be replaced by Donal Logue, known for playing Harvey Bullock in the five seasons of Gotham (2014-2019).

The characters, however, will be different. As William Bishop (Noth) was killed off during the second year, Logue enters the scene in season three as Colton Fisk, a former CIA agent who will serve as protagonist Robyn McCall’s (Queen Latifah) new ally.

According to the official character description released by CBS, Fisk is one of the CIA’s most decorated agents and former head of the agency’s Middle East union during the 1990s. Endowed with a Tier 5 security clearance (the highest possible), he was part of the intelligence team that brought down Osama bin Laden.

With no family or friends, Colton Fisk is considered the type of agent who doesn’t have an Achilles heel. With just a smile, he can disarm a terrorist or overthrow a Middle Eastern dictator. Practically married to work, he is seen as a ghost among his peers.

In addition to Donal Logue, the third year of the attraction will also feature the debut of Gloria Reuben (Mr. Robot). The 58-year-old actress will play Trish, a recently widowed gallery owner who is rekindling a relationship with her ex-girlfriend, Vi (Lorraine Toussaint).

The third season will pick up the plot at the same point where the second year ended. Robyn was kidnapped in front of her daughter Delilah (Laya DeLeon Hayes) and Aunt Vi, and now her allies will have to race against time if they want to rescue her alive.

2020’s top-rated rookie series, The Equalizer was able to maintain its success this year and charted in the top 10 of the most watched in the United States. The third season is scheduled to premiere in the North American country for October 2.

In Brazil, the two seasons of The Equalizer are available in their entirety in the Globoplay catalogue. The series was also shown on open TV on Globo’s nights.

The Equalizer is a remake of a series originally aired on CBS between 1985 and 1989 and starring British actor Edward Woodward (1930-2009). The franchise also yielded two films starring Denzel Washington under the name The Protector in 2014 and 2018 – a third feature has already been confirmed and will mark the star’s reunion with Dakota Fanning after 18 years.