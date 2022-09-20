Grêmio inaugurates a bust of Lupicínio Rodrigues, author of the club’s anthem at the Arena | Guild

The Arena will have a novelty from this Tuesday’s match, against Sport. Grêmio will inaugurate the bust of Lupicínio Rodrigues, author of the club’s anthem, on the west esplanade of the stadium. The ceremony will take place at 5 pm, next to the Walk of Fame.
The tribute will be open to fans and will feature the presence of Lupicínio’s family and the presentation of the band Trio In Lupi, known for interpreting the composer’s work. The sculpture was produced by the artist Sérgio Coirolo. The work is in bronze and is 1.85m high along with the base.
Grêmio honors Lupicínio Rodrigues with a bust on the esplanade of the Arena — Photo: Publicity/Grêmio
This Tuesday’s match marks the debut of the third kit, released last Wednesday, and the shirt will feature the patch alluding to “Para o Que Der e Vier”, a phrase taken from the grêmio anthem.
The launch of the sculpture was unanimously approved by the Deliberative Council in 2019. The idea is part of the actions of the “Clube de Todos”, created by the club to promote the fight against all kinds of prejudice and intolerance.
Who was Lupicínio Rodrigues?
Born in Porto Alegre, in 1914, from a very young age he began to attend samba circles and, at the age of 14, he composed his first song, called “Carnaval”. Fueled by his passion for Grêmio, in 1953 he composed a march in honor of the club’s 50th anniversary, but it became popular with fans and became the club’s national anthem.
The composer died in 1974, close to his 60th birthday.
