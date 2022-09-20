Grey’s Anatomy Cast, surprising trivia

If you’re looking for information about Grey’s Anatomy Cast, or rather about the Grey’s Anatomy cast before watching the series, this is the article you’re looking for.

Our team has done a great job of curating the best information about some characters from the history of Grey’s Anatomy which is already heading into its 19th season.

So, if you’ve decided to watch this series, but want to familiarize yourself with the characters and get to know a little more about the series, we’ve prepared a simple and quick content for you.

Once that's done, let's get started!

Grey’s Anatomy Series Synopsis

Before we present the cast that makes up much of the series, we will see a brief synopsis for those who do not know the history of Grey’s Anatomy:

Following a success story created by the ABC company, the series presents young doctors who begin their careers as residents at the hospital Hospital ‘Grace Mercy West’, located in the city of Seattle.

First we are introduced to a group of young people, among them is Meredith Grey, a young doctor daughter of a famous surgeon.

Our main character, who in addition to adapting to her peers, struggles to maintain relationships with her superiors at the beginning of her career.”

As we can see, the plot of Grey’s Anatomy proves to be very promising, but it is much bigger than that.

Well, throughout the series we can see a great development of the characters, which create a story that holds you from beginning to end.

In such a way that the story has been extended to its 19th season, with several twists and spectacular scenes.

Grey’s Anatomy Cast: Who are the main characters in the series?

So, we come to the part that matters most and was the reason for your research, who is part of the Grey’s Anatomy Cast? What are the main characters?

In this way, we selected two main actors/actresses that make up this story and in our opinion create the necessary atmosphere for the series.

Since these characters accompany us for much of the series and are an essential part of the development of the story and the interest of the audience.

In addition, we will only mention the 2 main ones, although there are other characters that are being inserted and are of great importance. Come on!

01. Meredith Gray – Ellen Pompeo

Our first character is the protagonist of the series, Meredith Grey, played by Ellen Pompeo and whom we have followed since the beginning of the series.

Meredith is the link that connects the whole story, with the characters focusing on the development of it, which has great difficulties with some characters, but develops deep friendships with others.

Being a character with great emotional upheavals due to her life with her mother and feeling under her father’s shadow, we follow her development little by little.

Because even though it is “indifferent” and a little dark, we know more about its aspects in the moments of great tension in the series.

02. Derek Shepherd – Patrick Dempsey

The next character in the series and who forms a significant part of the story and consecutively, in Meredith’s development and work.

Derek is a newly hired head of neurosurgery at the Hospital, who also shows great development, mainly moral.

Since he has great traumas from the past that he needs to deal with, in addition to his own relationship with Meredith and the rest of the characters that make up the work.

Another important point of the character is his significant role in the whole plot that is being formed due to his extreme skill at work.

We end our article here, if you liked it, share it with your best friends!