Grey’s Anatomy season 18 will be exclusive to Star+ in Brazil

The Grey’s Anatomy series, even though it has gained a lot of baggage in streaming and television, still remains one of the biggest hits. Heading into its 19th season, the medical drama is still a benchmark in the genre and a ratings hit.

Thus, in front of the hundred fans, the 18th season of Grey’s Anatomy arrives for the first time in Brazil, officially gaining a premiere date.

House of the Dragon: The Complete Guide to the HBO Series

Remembering that the 18th season of Grey’s Anatomy arrives exclusively on Star+, and the other seasons of the series can be watched on platforms such as Prime Video and Globoplay.

That said, were you curious to know more details about the premiere date of the new season? So stick around and we’ll tell you everything!

Relive the history of Grey’s Anatomy

On Grey’s Anatomy, doctors at Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital/Seattle Grace Hospital deal with life-and-death cases on a daily basis. It is in each other that they find support, comfort, friendship and even love. Together, they struggle to juggle professional and personal dramas, discovering that both can – and will – blend in between.

Among the staff there is Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo), the daughter of a highly regarded surgeon and a newcomer to the residency program. She shares her job’s concerns with interns Cristina Yang (Sandra Oh), Izzie Stevens (Katherine Heigl), Alex Karev (Justin Chambers) and George O’Malley (TR Knight).

All are supervised by three renowned doctors: Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson), a senior resident who works to help Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey), head of neurosurgery and Grey’s love interest; Preston Burke (Isaiah Washington), head of the cardio department and Yang’s future fiancé; and Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.), chief of surgery and assistant surgeon general.

Each of them struggles to survive in the midst of long hours and hectic training, giving their best in a career that is as important as it is difficult.

House of the Dragon: how to watch and what time does the 5th episode start on HBO Max?

Image: Reproduction Disney+ Brazil Guide

Check out all the details about the 18th season of Grey’s Anatomy

In all, the 18th season of Grey’s Anatomy has 20 episodes. This number is somewhat different from the older seasons of the medical drama, which once had 24 episodes or even 27 episodes. However, it seems to be a move by the ABC network to reduce the episodes of its dramas, and Grey’s Anatomy should now count on that number of episodes in its seasons.

It is worth mentioning, however, that the 18th season of Grey’s Anatomy ends with the 400th episode, a major milestone in the series.

Additionally, season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy stars Ellen Pompeo as Dr. Meredith Grey, Chandra Wilson as Dr. Miranda Bailey, James Pickens Jr. like Dr. Richard Webber, Kevin McKidd as Dr. Owen Hunt, Caterina Scorsone as Dr. Amelia Shepherd, Camilla Luddington as Dr. Jo Wilson, Kelly McCreary as Dr. Maggie Pierce, Kim Raver as Dr. Teddy Altman, Jake Borelli as Dr. Levi Schmitt, Chris Carmack as Dr. Atticus “Link” Lincoln, Richard Flood as Dr. Cormac Hayes, Anthony Hill as Dr. Winston Ndugu and Scott Speedman as Dr. Nick Marsh.

Remembering that, it is the first season not to feature Jesse Williams, Giacomo Gianniotti and Greg Germann as main cast members since the seventh, twelfth and sixteenth seasons, respectively. It is also the first to feature Scott Speedman in the main cast after an appearance in the fourteenth season, and the last to feature Richard Flood as Dr. Cormac Hayes after joining the main cast last season.

Additionally, this season marks the return of Dr. Addison Montgomery, played by Kate Walsh who had her last appearance in the eighth season in the episode “If/Then” and also of Dr. Ellis Grey, played by Kate Burton who had her last appearance in the fifteenth season in the episode “Blood and Water”.

Game of Thrones: Scenes from the books that would be impossible to adapt

Grey’s Anatomy season 18 arrives exclusively on Star+

The 18th season of Grey’s Anatomy already ended its broadcast in the United States about four months ago, but the series has not yet received its update in Brazil. However, the wait will come to an end soon.

This past Friday, Star+ revealed the premiere date for the 18th season of Grey’s Anatomy: October 5th (Wednesday). The streaming platform revealed the news through a publication on its social networks, where it states that Meredith Gray is ready to face new dramas, inside and outside the surgical center.

It is worth remembering that, in Brazil, the distribution rights for the series belong exclusively to Star+. Therefore, the new episodes will not be available on any other platform.

Furthermore, while Brazilian fans wait for the premiere of the 18th season of Grey’s Anatomy, the show is already heading towards its 19th season in its home country. The sequel to the medical drama premieres on ABC on October 6.

Watch the trailer for season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy