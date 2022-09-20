‘Hellraiser’ Reboot Trailer Highlights New Pinhead Monster







The American platform Hulu has released the poster and trailer for the reboot of the classic horror franchise “Hellraiser”. The preview shows that this is an unprecedented story, about unwary who dare try to decipher the secret of the cursed cube and open the gates of hell for the arrival of the cenobites – among them the demonic monster Pinhead, symbol of the franchise, who returns androgynous.

Who lives Pinhead in the new version is actress Jamie Clayton, who was featured in “Sense8” and is currently in the series “The L Word: Generation Q”. She is the first transgender actress in the role of the leader of the Cenobites, which until then had been played by Doug Bradley in eight films, in addition to Stephan Smith Collins and Paul T. Taylor in the two most recent productions. In Clive Barker’s book, the character has no defined gender.

Conceived as a reboot of the franchise started in 1987, the production also highlights in its cast Odessa A’zion (“Grand Army”), Brandon Flynn (“13 Reasons Why”), Goran Visnjic (“Timeless”), Drew Starkey (” Outer Banks”), Adam Faison (“Everything’s Gonna Be Okay”), Aoife Hinds (“Normal People”), Selina Lo (“Boss Level”) and Hiam Abbass (“Blade Runner 2049”).

Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski are writing the script, while David Bruckner is directing. The trio is the same responsible for the horror “The Dark House” (2020), with Rebecca Hall.

The new “Hellraiser” premieres on October 7 in the US and there is still no release date in Brazil. Typically, Hulu productions are available on Star+.





