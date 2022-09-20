Here’s how to become invisible on WhatsApp without having to download apps

The privacy in social networks includes the exposure of any information, whether access time or even notifications. Therefore, the fewer records that are visible, this ensures that part of the audience has a more pleasant experience in the app.

Often, the fact that you have the profile in use causes your contacts to start charging you for instant responses.

New update

WhatsApp released earlier this month, a feature that allows you to disable the status of ”Online”. The information was visible below the name, signaling that the user was currently accessing the app.

It is now possible to become ”invisible”, hiding a record that used to be the target of criticism, even though the last visit time could already be removed.

Become invisible on WhatsApp

Step 1: open WhatsApp and access the settings by clicking on the three dots in the upper right corner of the screen.

2nd Step: select the ”Account” section and then ”Privacy”.

3rd Step: choose the option ”Privacy” and ”Last seen and online”.

Step 4: In ”Last seen”, choose ”Nobody”.

Step 5: In ”Who can see your online status”, choose ”Even if last seen”.

more privacy

This ensures that no one has access to the moments you are online in the app, eliminating justifications when someone demands an answer.

Whether with a friend or in the work environment itself, avoiding these inconvenient situations ensures more peace of mind. But don’t forget that when opting for the change, your visibility is also compromised, that is, it will not be possible to see which contacts are available or not.

The function is available for Android and iOS devices, but it is likely that some devices have not yet been updated.

Just check following the step by step above, if there is the option of ”Last seen and online”, otherwise, identify in the app store if the Whatsapp is up to date and your phone model is compatible with new operating systems.