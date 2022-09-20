Here’s How To Disable This iPhone Function That Annoys Many Users

THE apple seeks to offer practicality in the updates of the new models, however, some configurations do not always serve all audiences. An example of the iOS 16 system is the search button on the home screen that some chose to disable.

In this way, the interface allows the customization of the available functions, seeking to improve the experience regarding the use of the apps. This has happened with the ”Shake” activation, established to automate the deletion of texts.

Pros and cons of the “Shake” function

”Shake” is a mechanism that erases texts when someone shakes the iPhone sometimes. Despite being extremely useful, it doesn’t always give good results if someone is using the device while doing other tasks. For example, whether in the car or public transport, any movement is capable of deleting information that was not supposed to have been deleted.

Deleting messages accidentally

Deleting messages in just one command certainly makes life easier for those who want this kind of practicality. However, it seems frustrating if the action occurs spontaneously, without it being purposeful. Imagine you are writing something important and when you shake your cell phone, realizing that everything has been deleted quickly, without warning because of the operator’s programming.

Disable your iPhone’s function

1st Step: access the ”Settings” on your cell phone.

2nd Step: swipe down until you find the ‘Accessibility’ option.

3rd Step: select ”Touch” or ”Touch”.

4th Step: click the ”Shake” button to disable the feature.

Customize your experience

That’s it, from now on you don’t have to worry about quickly moving the smartphone afraid to delete a message. Most of these effects can be unlocked by going to the settings, so if there’s something bothering you, be sure to change it. Try to take advantage of all the possibilities offered, ensuring the best use of the device. An application that does not work as expected can significantly reduce your productivity.