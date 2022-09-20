Horrible film by Robert Downey Jr. succeeds on Netflix

Since leaving the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Robert Downey Jr. didn’t have much luck on camera. The star has been working more as a producer, but came to star in Dolittle, which was blasted by critics, which, however, is doing well on Netflix.

Currently, the feature film is in third place among the most watched films in Brazil on the streaming platform. That’s just taking into account the last few days, of course.

“When Queen Victoria falls ill, the recluse Dr. Dolittle sets off on an epic journey alongside his young apprentice and his animal friends in search of a magical cure.

The direction is by Stephen Gaghan, of No Clue and Syriana – The Oil Industry. He also writes the script, along with Dan Gregor, who has also written episodes of How I Met Your Mother, and Doug Mand, of Tico & Teco: Defenders of the Law.

In addition to Downey Jr., the cast of Dolittle has other big names, such as Antonio Banderas, Michael Sheen, Jim Broadbent, Jessie Buckley, Emma Thompson, Rami Malek, Kumail Nanjiani, Tom Holland, Octavia Spencer, Selena Gomez, among many others. famous.

Dolittle was slammed by critics

Dolittle was so slammed by critics, it has a mere 15% approval on Rotten Tomatoes, with 242 reviews.

Tara Brady of The Irish Times wrote: “This nothing doesn’t even have the fun of being a bad movie. The low point of every career involved.”

Kevin Mage of The Times criticized it: “It’s symptomatic of a clunky, heavy film that has a lot of material to show you and a lot of superficial distractions, but nothing to say.”

Collider’s Perri Nemiroff also didn’t see many positives in the film: “There’s a lot wrong with Dolittle, but one of the most shocking of the bunch is that Downey Jr.’s performance. does not work. One might expect him to be suited to playing a lovable idiot, but there is no charm to his portrayal of the character.”

Peter Bradshaw of The Guardian also didn’t approve: “It’s really terribly inert, and every time Downey opens his mouth to say something unintelligible, the film dies a little more.”

Dolittle is available on Netflix.