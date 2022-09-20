House Of The Dragon: 6 Items Every House Targaryen Fan Needs – Movie News

HBO Max’s new series, House Of The Dragon is increasingly conquering the hearts of Game Of Thrones and George RR Martin fans. Check out six items for you to become part of House Targaryen and show that you’re a fan of the show.

The House Of The Dragon series, starring Milly Alcock as Rhaenyra Targaryen and Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen, has reignited the fire in the hearts of Game of Thrones lovers. Both series are based on the books by George RR Martin, who has more than six published works about events in Westeros.

Bringing up the events before the ‘Dance of Dragons’ that brought the Targaryen family to ruin, the series has become a huge hit, particularly for fans of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke). To help you show all your love for your family, the I love cinema chose six items to get you headlong into Westeros. But first, if you’re a fan of literature, check out other success stories from the author of Sandman.

Now, join the list!

Fire & Blood, George RR Martin – R$77.90

Daenerys Targaryen, Funko Pop – R$289.90

A Game of Thrones: A Song of Ice and Fire, George RR Martin – $20.99

Drogon (Iron) – Game of Thrones, Funko Pop – R$119.99

A Clash of Kings: A Song of Ice and Fire, George RR Martin – R$20.99

Replica Iron Throne, Dark Horse – R$335.90

Fire & Blood, George RR Martin





Centuries before the events in game of Thrones, House Targaryen ruled Westeros. Amid dragons and wars, the legendary Aegon, king and creator of the Iron Throne, reigns. But what really happened in the Dance of the Dragons? Find it on Amazon for R$77.90.

Daenerys Targaryen, Funko Pop





Have the amazing Khaleesi in Funko Pop on your table and prove that you are a true fan of the universe of George RR Martin. Small, the thumbnail of Daenerys Targaryen It doesn’t take up much space and can also be used on shelves and shelves. Find it on Amazon for R$289.90.

Game of Thrones: A Song of Ice and Fire, George RR Martin





The first book in the A Song of Ice and Fire saga, A Game of Thrones brings to light the war between the kingdoms in Westeros, as well as a winter that never seems to end. What will the colder days bring to the Great Wall? Find it on Amazon for R$40.99.

Drogon (Iron) – Game of Thrones, Funko Pop





Drogon, one of the three dragons of Daenerys Targaryen it can be yours! With silver accents, the dragon is a great addition to fans of the series and collectors of Funko Pop dolls. Find it on Amazon for R$119.99.

A Clash of Kings: A Song of Ice and Fire, George RR Martin





The arguments and differences between the realms strengthen relationships and darker times are ahead. In this book, brother plots against brother and the dead rise beyond the Great Wall. Find it on Amazon for R$40.99.

Replica Iron Throne, Dark Horse





House Targaryen’s identical replica of the Iron Throne is an amazing collector’s item. With it you can decorate different environments and take a touch of House of The Dragon to your house. Find it on Amazon for 335.90.