How to watch the franchise in chronological order

A new movie is coming, and we tell you the best order to watch the saga!

Between ups and downs, Hellraiser has always had one of the most interesting mythologies in horror franchises – although most movies can’t live up to that. Created by Clive Barker in your book The Hellbound Hearthistory introduces us to the terrifying beings known as Cenobites – angels for some, demons for others – which are brought to Earth when a person opens the Lament Configuration.

This year, we will have the launch of a new chapter of the saga, launched exclusively on streaming. However, if you have the courage to face all of the franchise’s features, here we explain where you can find them and what is the best order to watch them!