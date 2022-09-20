How to watch the franchise in chronological order

A new movie is coming, and we tell you the best order to watch the saga!
Between ups and downs, Hellraiser has always had one of the most interesting mythologies in horror franchises – although most movies can’t live up to that. Created by Clive Barker in your book The Hellbound Hearthistory introduces us to the terrifying beings known as Cenobites – angels for some, demons for others – which are brought to Earth when a person opens the Lament Configuration.
This year, we will have the launch of a new chapter of the saga, launched exclusively on streaming. However, if you have the courage to face all of the franchise’s features, here we explain where you can find them and what is the best order to watch them!
Hellraiser: Hell Reborn (1987)
Where to watch: Prime Video
Hellraiser: Hell Reborn, from 1987, was where it all started. The film was directed by himself. Clive Barkerbased on his original book, The Hellbound Heartwhich introduces the world of the Cenobites and the Sorry configuration.
in the plot, Julia Cotton is an unfaithful woman who discovers her brother-in-law and late lover’s zombie, Frank Cotton. She needs to help him revive and escape the demonic forces that pursue him, led by pinhead. Most thriller erotic what a horror goreis the best of the franchise by far.
Hellraiser II: Dark Reborn (1988)
Where to watch: Prime Video
Shortly after the first feature, a sequel arrived at the cinema, entitled Hellraiser II: Dark Reborn. Here, Clive Barker leaves the post of director and takes care of the story, while Tony Randel command the direction.
In the story, we follow a very important character from the first film, Kirsty Cotton – Julia’s stepdaughter and Frank’s niece. After the death of her family, Kirsty is committed to an institution where the occult-obsessed warden resurrects Julia and frees the Cenobites again.
Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth (1992)
Where to watch: look
From the third film onwards, the franchise fell into the hands of Dimension Filmsthe infamous independent feature producer owned by Bob and Harvey Weinstein – yes, those Weinsteins from the Hollywood sex scandals. Without a certain direction, the film tries to surf the wave of slashers as The nightmare time.
In the story, an investigative journalist must find out what is happening at a famous local nightclub, while revealing a conspiracy involving the Cenobites – and sending them back to hell. The film is regarded by fans as one of the most underrated in the saga.
Hellraiser IV: Cursed Heritage (1996)
Where to watch: Not available in any streaming
The most ambitious film in the saga, Hellraiser IV: Cursed Inheritance was one of the first horror films to send its villain into space, well before the Jason. However, there is a sense here, as the story explores the past, present and future of that universe, with an entire sequence set on a space station.
The film’s synopsis reads as follows: “In the 22nd century, a scientist tries to correct the great mistake of his ancestor, who created the box responsible for opening the gates to hell, freeing Pinhead and his legions of Cenobites.” The film even brings a definitive “end” to the saga.
Hellraiser: Inferno (2000)
Where to watch: Available for rent at Microsoft Store and on clear video
When it hit theaters, cursed inheritance was a box office failure, which made the Dimension Films chose to continue the franchise in the dark realm of direct-to-DVD releases. And the first of these was Hellraiser: Hell2000, directed by Scott Derrickson.
The film follows a police officer who needs to investigate the activities of a serial killer known as Engineer. In the process, he ends up confronting dark truths about his past and receives a visit from the Priest of Hell. The original script had nothing to do with Hellraiserbut some elements were inserted to make it part of the franchise.
Hellraiser: Hellhunter (2002)
Where to watch: Available for rent at Microsoft Storeat the Apple TV+ and on clear video
Like its predecessor, Hellraiser: Hellhunter was released direct to DVD and was created based on a script that, originally, had no connection to the franchise. This is the feature that marks the beginning of the “Bota phase”, since Rick Boot directed the sixth, seventh and eighth chapters of the saga.
In the plot, a corrupt businessman tries to understand what happened during a car accident that killed his wife, left him amnesiac and in possession of a sinister music box that is capable of conjuring the Cenobites. The film marks the return of Kirsty Cotton for one last entry in the saga.
Hellraiser: Return of the Dead (2005)
Where to watch: Available for rent at clear video
Also made with a script reused by the Dimension Filmsthe seventh chapter of the saga brings a very interesting approach to the mythology of Hellraiser, although it is far from being a good work. It was recorded simultaneously with the eighth chapter, but the two are not linked.
Here, we follow a journalist who investigates a hidden cult that can bring the dead back to life. Slowly, she begins to dive headlong into this conspiracy, and ends up coming across pinhead and his new Cenobites – and must escape in time to save his own neck.
Hellraiser: The World of Hell (2005)
Where to watch: Available for rent at Apple TV+ and on clear video
Probably the most insane movie of the entire saga, Hellraiser: The World of Hell emerged in the era when the slashers took over the 2000s. It is the last film directed by Rick Boot in the saga and was gradually being rediscovered as a feature so bad that it turns around.
“Gamers fan of an MMORPG based on the films of Hellraiser put their lives at risk after being invited to a party – whose host seems willing to reveal the truth about the myth of the Cenobites and Pinhead”. Henry Cavill, Lance Henriksen and Katheryn Winnick.
Hellraiser: Revelations (2011)
Where to watch: Prime Video and Paramount+
Produced in a hurry, since the Dimension Films was about to lose the rights to adapt the saga, Hellraiser: Revelations is by far the worst of the franchise – so much so that Doug Bradleywhich gave life to pinhead in the previous eight films, he decided not to return to the role.
The plot follows two college friends who end up freeing Pinhead and other demons. Directed by Victor Garciathis was the first film in the saga since cursed inheritance whose script was already thought of as part of the saga – it’s a pity that the story is not good and everything else is even worse…
Hellraiser: The Judgment (2018)
Where to watch: Not available in any streaming
Launched in 2018, Hellraiser: The Judgment was also done in a hurry so that the Dimension Films could keep the rights to the saga. Fortunately, it’s a movie a little less worse than its predecessor – but on the other hand, it also doesn’t have the participation of Doug Bradley.
The film follows a thriller police officer and accompany the detectives Sean and David Carterwho are in search of a bloodthirsty serial killer that has terrorized your city. They then end up entering a labyrinth of horror where they confront forces from another world.
Hellraiser (2022)
Where to watch: The film will be released on the day october 7th at hulu, in the United States. Although there is still no confirmation of launch in Brazil, it is likely to be launched by Star+
After years in the hands of Dimension Filmsthe franchise finally returned to its creator in 2021. Clive Barker is now the rights holder of the saga and is producing some projects in this universe, including a new feature, titled only as Hellraiser. The direction is up to David Brucknerresponsible for films like The ritual and the dark house.
The plot follows a young woman named Riley (lived by Odessa A’Zion), who has struggled with his drug addiction. She ends up contacting the Sorry configurationunaware that the purpose of the box is to summon the Cenobites.
The film will feature Jamie Clayton (Sense8) in the role of pinhead, which brings it a little closer to Clive Barker’s original story, as the book gives slightly more feminine descriptions for the Priest of Hell. In addition, we will have original Cenobites and a new version of the LeMarchand’s Box.
What is the best order to watch movies?
The right answer is: It depends.
Most fans consider only the first 4 films to be part of the saga, leaving aside all that came after. cursed inheritance – and this is due to the highly questionable quality of the following films. However, if you really want to go through the torture of watching the entire saga, the best order is:
- Hellraiser: Hell Reborn
- Hellraiser II: Dark Reborn
- Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth
- Hellraiser: Hellhunter
- Hellraiser: Hell
- Hellraiser: Return of the Dead
- Hellraiser: The World of Hell
- Hellraiser: Revelations
- Hellraiser: The Judgment
- Hellraiser IV: Cursed Inheritance
This is because, as we said, cursed inheritance serves as the beginning and end of the franchise at the same time. Hell hunterin turn, brings Kirsty Cotton back, which justifies its presence before the fifth feature, Helldoing a short four-film arc with that character.
About the new film, which has not yet premiered, it is difficult to say where it fits in the saga, as we will have a new version of pinhead and the story seems to be totally isolated from the previous films. Therefore, many believe that the new feature will be a reboot and therefore does not require audience knowledge of previous films.