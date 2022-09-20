Humor with Love – Diary of Santa Maria

“The time of discovery,

the time of things

The truth about you

Cry, laugh, accept yourself and reap laughter,

Our daily Clown”…

Per

Bagulha Fitnesse, Bagulha Robert’s, Julia Roberts and Daniela Minello.

The admiration for the talent and elegance of the American actress and producer Júlia Roberts gave rise to the creation of my clown, initially titled Bagulha Robert’s, later becoming Bagulha Fitnesse. This work was developed during the graduation in Performing Arts at the Federal University of Santa Maria. The process of creating the clown in a subject of the course, was accompanied by the discovery of myself and, above all that I could use as a power in this training process that promotes laughter and tears by messing with a box of memories that only we have access to, this is allow ourselves. The encounter with our clown requires a sensitive look at all our weaknesses and strengths in life. We need to get rid of stereotypes to find our true self permeated with challenges to accept who we really are and transform what we need. The moment I really accepted myself, I started to laugh at myself without over-potentiating the mishaps of life. This light way and, with a sense of humor, awakened in me, truths that were sometimes kept under lock and key. The birth of my clown promoted the crowning of what was always very latent in me: laughing and making people laugh. Bagulha Fitnesse is that woman who is intense in everything she does, solves problems with elegance and circumvents unpleasant dialogues talking about food recipes or talking in “gramelot” (recitative tool that brings together sounds, onomatopes, words and meaningless phrases in a speech ). Bagulha is that woman who plays with her own exaggerated way of accumulating things, migrating between elegance and cheesy in her way of dressing with colors in reddish tones. In a comical way, she opens up the elegance and non-elegantness of people who live in their behavioral bubbles wanting to “cause”. Playing with people’s ways, praising peculiarities about their personalities and ways of acting, is what Bagulha Fitnesse does. If you have ever been approached on the street, invited by her to be her friend, or if you have already received a musical composition of your own, know that Bagulha looked into your heart and discovered the power that is hidden in you, transforming it into laughter and in art.

I am very happy and fulfilled because I find in us, Daniela Minello and Bagulha Fitnesse, a harmony between what I consider adequate and not adequate in my actions, always looking for improvement.

Is that you? Have you ever stopped to think that there is a clown in you that is eager to be revealed?

Follow profiles on social media @danielaminello and @bagulhafitnesse and, who knows, you may find the courage to further enhance your life with a lighthearted way of living and with more laughter.

Daniela Minello

Graduated in Physical Education from the Federal University of Santa Maria (1996), graduated in Performing Arts from the Federal University of Santa Maria (2009), Specialization in Psychopedagogy from the Franciscan University (UFN) (2011), Master’s in Education from the Federal University of Santa Maria Maria (2006) and PhD in Education from the Federal University of Santa Maria (2018). She has experience in the areas of Physical Education, Dance, Theater and Musicals. Member of the Gepaec research group (Group of Studies and Research in Art, Education and Culture). She works as a substitute teacher in the Department of Methodology for Teaching Physical Education at the UFSM Education Center. She is currently part of the research group Cia. of Dance/Thing at the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul under the coordination of Professor Luciana Paludo and the Research and Extension group Corpografias at UFSM under the guidance of Professor Neila Baldi. She also acts as a member of the group of TV presenters in the Jogo de Cintura program on TV Diário and Rádio CDN. But the main thing that governs the other experiences is being the mother of Pedro and Francisco, daughter of Mario and Dona Rene, sister of Maricleia and Raquel and aunt of Rhayana, Rafaela and Natália.