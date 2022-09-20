HyperX Announces Limited Edition Collaboration Products With Naruto: Shippuden

THE HyperX just announced a limited-edition line of peripherals developed in collaboration with Naruto Shippuden. the gamer collection HyperX x Naruto: Shippuden has four products with character-inspired design Itachi Uchiha and Naruto Uzumaki: the mechanical keyboard HyperX Alloy Originsthe headset HyperX Cloud Alphathe mouse HyperX Pulsefire Rod and the mousepad HyperX Pulsefire Mat XL.

The new limited-edition collection features bright orange details, inspired by the legendary ninja Naruto Uzumaki, and dark red, characteristic of Itachi Uchiha, the iconic member of Akatsuki.

While the Alloy Origins mechanical keyboard now has versions inspired by both Naruto and Itachi, as well as the HyperX Cloud Alpha headset. In addition to them, the ultra-light gaming mouse HyperX Pulsefire Rod and the gaming mousepad HyperX Pulsefire Mat XL complete the line.

“We are very excited to offer players the first collaboration between HyperX and an anime franchise, and precisely with design inspired by Naruto Shippuden”said Jennifer Ishii, category manager for gaming keyboards and mice at HyperX. “With the colors and elements of Naruto and Itachi, players can proudly display their love for the characters and anime.”

price and availability

The limited edition collection HyperX x Naruto: Shippuden will be sold from September 21 in the United States, exclusively at the HyperX Shop, and there is no forecast of release in the Brazilian market. Prices were not mentioned.