“I always wanted to face Federer, but at least that way I’ll never lose to him”

Carlos Alcaraz… do not stop. Before taking a few days off to rest and prepare for the next tournaments, the number one in the ATP rankings visited Madrid this Monday to fulfill some publicity commitments and spoke to the press about… all topics. Among the main ones, still the announcement of the removal of his childhood idol, Roger Federerwhich he will never face in official matches.

NUMBER AND GRAND SLAM CHAMPIONSHIP. AND NOW?

“Now he wants to win more Grand Slams and be number one for as many weeks as possible. The work doesn’t end here.”

HOW YOU CELEBRATED THE TITLE, STILL IN NEW YORK

“I was lucky enough to have my father, some cousins, my brother with me and we went to dinner at a friend’s restaurant in New York. But there was no time for much more.”

FEDERER, AN IDOL

“Federer is pure talent, class, elegance. He’s lasted so long at the top for the way he plays. It looks like he doesn’t try. He never withdrew from a date until he was 41 and I’m 19 and I’ve withdrawn from one. He is a treat for all fans, not just tennis, but sports. I feel privileged to have the chance to watch him play throughout my childhood. I hope I can last as long as he does to try to earn at least a little bit of what he has won. I’ve always wanted to face him, but maybe it’s for the best. At least that way I never lose with him.”

UPCOMING TOURNAMENTS?

“Astana, Basel, Paris, ATP Finals and Davis. The goal is to finish year number one. We will try”.

LAVER CUP?

“There was that possibility, but for sporting reasons we considered that I was not the best at this stage of my career.”

PLAY IN BERNABEU?

“I would love to play in the new stadium, but it looks like the idea is to make a Federer-Nadal at this point. I hope one day they invite me…”