‘I expected a stronger message from the clubs’

Pedro Sánchez asked that concrete measures be taken by clubs to combat racism

President of Spain and a declared fan of the Madrid’s athletic, Pedro Sanchez claimed to have been saddened by the racist acts that had Vinicius Jr. as a target in the classic against Real Madrid.

In an interview during his participation at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, the Spanish politician called for clubs to take concrete action to combat racism.

“I am a big Atletico Madrid fan, so I was very sad. And I expected a strong message from clubs against this kind of behavior. That’s what I’m going to ask my team,” he began by stating.

“I think it’s important that football clubs take this type of behavior seriously and react“, he added.

Over the past week, Vinicius Jr. was the center of attention in Spain. First for having the critical dancing celebrations, being the target of racist comments by Pedro Bravopresident of the Association of Spanish Agents.

In the derby against Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid’s Brazilian striker was the target of racist chants by Colchoneros fans outside the stadium.

On the field came the answer. Vini Jr. took part in the 2-1 win, sambaing with Rodrygo in the first goal and making a beautiful play that culminated in Valverde’s goal.