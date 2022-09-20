Igor Gomes reacts after criticism, gains support in São Paulo and waits for a definition on the future | Sao Paulo

Hostilized by fans at the beginning of the month for being sent off in the match against Atlético-GO, the midfielder had his name shouted by those present in Fortaleza after assisting Bustos’ goal, responsible for securing the score against Ceará.

São Paulo fans show support for Igor Gomes

It was the first public demonstration of support by a group of fans since the expulsion in Goiânia in the first leg of the South American semifinal.

Igor Gomes, who lost his starting position in recent weeks, has a contract with Tricolor until the end of March and can sign a pre-contract with another club from October.

In São Paulo, the hostile behavior of the fans is seen as a possible important factor for Igor Gomes’ final decision.

The non-renewal would no longer be seen as a surprise within São Paulo. At the club, however, there is a desire for permanence, especially due to the praised posture of Igor Gomes on a daily basis.

One of the leaders of the squad, striker Calleri came out in defense of the player last Sunday, during an interview in Fortaleza.

– I’m not going to try to change the fan’s mind, but you have an idea of ​​how hard he works. Today, ten minutes in. He hasn’t said anything since he got kicked out. In Cuiabá, he entered ten minutes and was important. Now he came in and made an assist – highlighted the Argentine.

– He is a very hardworking guy who needs a lot of support. That after this game he will have confidence again, because we will need him on October 1st (in the South American final). He’s one of the guys who works the most on a day-to-day basis, hope everything works out for him to help us here to win the Sudamericana – completed Calleri.

Calleri defends Igor Gomes at São Paulo: “One of those who work the most”

Created from the São Paulo base, the midfielder should only define the future in the weeks following the decisive confrontation against Independiente Del Valle, on the 1st, in Córdoba (Argentina), from 17:00 (GMT), for the final of the South -American.

São Paulo tries to win the competition twice, ten years after lifting the trophy. Before that, however, the team enters the field on Sunday, at 8 pm, to face Avaí, at home, for the 28th round of the Brasileirão.

