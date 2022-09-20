Impressive images: 12-year-old boy destroys house after mother confiscated cell phone

The images below are impressive. With her cell phone, a woman shows how her house was, after her son, a 12-year-old teenager, turned the place into a real horror scene. The boy broke several furniture, appliances, wall, toilet and even the kitchen counter, among other objects.

During the video, of just over two minutes, the woman walks through several rooms of the residence and shows a trail of destruction. It is possible to see the furniture thrown on the floor and completely broken.

The case took place in the United States and, according to information, the boy would have done it, after a stress crisis, having had his phone confiscated. According to the international press, in addition to destroying the entire house, the teenager also physically attacked his mother, while his sister was locked in a room.

